Google Pauses Chrome Updates

Google says it won't be adding any new features to the Chrome browser and operating system for the moment. It's switching to security updates only, a move prompted by changing work patterns.

Announcing the move, Google wrote:

Due to adjusted work schedules at this time, we are pausing upcoming Chrome and Chrome OS releases. Our primary objectives are to ensure Chrome continues to be stable, secure, and work reliably for anyone who depends on them. We'll continue to prioritize any updates related to security, which will be included in Chrome 80. (Source: chromium.org)

Chromebook Use May Rise

While not directly mentioned, it's clear that "adjusted work schedules" refers to people working from home as a result of social distancing measures during the COVID-1 pandemic. However, it isn't just to do with Google's own staff being more widely dispersed than normal.

Instead, it also appears likely that many more people than usual will be working remotely on Chromebooks, particularly in households where people no longer felt the need to have a traditional laptop or desktop computer. That in turn makes it a particularly bad time to risk any new features proving buggy.

Indeed, the next planned full update for Chrome (version 81) has already been delayed. It was scheduled to roll out to most users on Tuesday after a period of being available only to people who have chosen to test it in beta edition.

Videos Could Disappear

While Google hasn't given specifics about this delay, one beta tester had reported a bug that meant Chrome wouldn't display some videos. (Source: theregister.co.uk)

The move could put pressure on Microsoft to follow suit. It's fair to say the Windows 10 update process has been a bumpy ride, often with a vicious circle of updates to fix one problem turning out to create another one.

That could be even more problematic than usual if people are working from home on Windows computers without IT staff on hand to fix any problems and manage the update process.

