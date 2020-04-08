Windows Update Notifications Changing

Windows 10 users will soon get slightly clearer notifications when an update is ready. They will also get a reminder of the risks of updating a laptop running on battery power.

The notifications will appear in the Windows 10 Action Center, located at the bottom right of the screen.

Scheduling Updates Easier

As well as telling users an update is ready, it will give the chance to click on one of three options.

Two options are already familiar: to update immediately ("Restart Now") and to delay the update until later that night ("Restart Tonight"). The latter option simply reschedules for an unspecified time when the user is less likely to be using the PC.

The new option in the notifications will be for the user to specify a specific time for the update ("Choose an Hour"). That's already possible to do, but currently involves digging around in the "Settings" app and therefore isn't as convenient or clear. (Source: mspoweruser.com)

Another change includes a new animation of a laptop being plugged into a power outlet. That's designed as a reminder that users should avoid updating Windows 10 on a machine that's running solely on battery power.

Empty Battery Could Cause Problems

It's important to avoid the risk of the computer shutting down unexpectedly in the middle of an update.

The reasoning here is that it could corrupt the update as it's being installed, which then causes serious problems with the operating system itself. In some cases, a severely corrupted update may require a complete reinstallation of Windows. (Source: techradar.com)

The new notifications should start showing up with Windows 10 version 2004, expected to roll out next month. While that's the technical title of the relevant update, it's more likely to be known publicly as the Windows 10 May 2020 Update.

It will be the first of two major updates this year to Windows 10. Major updates include new features and changes to the GUI (graphical user interface), rather than minor tweaks and security fixes that ordinarily roll out across each month.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you take much notice of the update schedule? Would you find it helpful to easily set a time for an update? Were you aware of the risks of updating a laptop that isn't plugged in?