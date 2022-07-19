You are hereHome › John Lister › Tool Bypasses Windows 11 Upgrade Requirements
Tool Bypasses Windows 11 Upgrade Requirements
A third-party tool can help users get round some of Microsoft's restrictions on upgrading to Windows 11. It won't remove Microsoft nagging, however.
Although Windows 11 is a free upgrade for Windows 10 users, three main restrictions mean some people may not be able to get it. The first is a series of hardware minimum specifications, with even some relatively recent computer processors judged inadequate by Microsoft.
The second is the need for a Trusted Protection Module (TPM), a hardware device aimed at boosting security. Many computers either don't have a TPM or have it disabled by default, with the option to switch it on only available through the system's BIOS, which is not accessible through Windows itself.
The third restriction will be added with the next major update and will mean users must have a Microsoft account to upgrade to Windows 11. While that won't be a problem for most users, it's proving highly controversial as a point of principle.
Say No To Data Collection
A third-party tool called Rufus, which creates USB drives for installing operating systems, can now bypass these restrictions. It works as an alternative to Microsoft's own generated USB installations.
Another likely popular feature is that it allows users to automatically choose "no" to all Microsoft's requests to gather user data.
It does have some limitations. For example, the computer must be offline during installation to get round the need for a Microsoft account.
Windows 11 May Still Nag
Computers that don't meet the minimum specifications will still be able to run Windows 11 after an installation via Rufus, but will be treated as unsupported by Microsoft. That will mean the occasional on-screen message warning of possible performance problems and the fact Microsoft doesn't guarantee to give such machines security and feature updates for as long as it does with supported machines. (Source: arstechnica.com)
Indeed, as with any third-party software, users that use tools like Rufus do so at their own risk, though several credible and authoritative sources have recommended it as an installation tool. (Source: theregister.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Would you trust a third-party installation tool? Is it worth your while getting round Microsoft's installation rules? Have the restrictions stopped or deterred you from upgrading?
Rufus is legitimate
I have been using Rufus for years to write Windows media to USB and confirm this is a legitimate tool. As for using it to bypass Windows 11 installation requirements, I cannot comment on that.
If it's safe and it works...
I'm definitely going to use it to unshackle *my* computer from Microsoft's draconian, annoying rules.
Rufus Tool
Your teaser article omits some crucial information: What does it cost, who makes it, and how can one buy it?
Rufus is free
Rufus doesn't cost anything.
https://rufus.ie/en/
Rufus Tool
I've been using Rufus for years to make a bootable USB drive for both Windows 10 and 11.
Get Rufus here https://rufus.ie/en/ it's a free tool and very easy to use.
Download Windows here https://www.microsoft.com/en-in/software-download/windows11
In Rufus make a bootable USB drive (need a 8gb or larger drive).
Put in the USB Drive
Rufus settings:
Boot Selection: Select the Windows 11 ISO file
Image Option: Extended Windows 11 Installation (no TPM/ no Secure Boot
Partition Scheme: GPT Target System: UEFI
File System: NTFS
In Advanced Format Options
Check Quick Format
Check Create Extended Label and Icon File
1 Pass
Click Start and wait until it says ready again
Finished
After it finishes open it in a running Windows 10 computer.
Go to the sources folder and open it.
Find the file appraiserres.dll and delete it.
Done
This will do an upgrade or fresh install.
appraiserres.dll is the file that checks for TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot
with it gone it installs Windows 11 on any computer
Have the restrictions stopped or deterred you from upgrading?
I am still running Win 7
M$ can kiss my behind!!!!!!!!!